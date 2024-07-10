Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Azerbaijan president due in Islamabad on July 11 for two-day visit

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

Read here for details.

Up to 200 units of consumption: PM Shehbaz announces Rs50bn power subsidy for 25mn households

Read here for details.

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Read here for details.

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

Read here for details.

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Read here for details.