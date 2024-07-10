AGL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.59%)
AIRLINK 95.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.88%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
DCL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
DGKC 90.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
FFL 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 161.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.93%)
NBP 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.48%)
OGDC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.32%)
PAEL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PPL 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.7%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
PTC 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
SEARL 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
TPLP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TRG 59.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 33.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,334 Decreased By -277.7 (-1.01%)
KSE100 80,341 Decreased By -331.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 25,641 Decreased By -112.8 (-0.44%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates July 9, 2024
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2024 Updated July 10, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Azerbaijan president due in Islamabad on July 11 for two-day visit

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

Read here for details.

  • Up to 200 units of consumption: PM Shehbaz announces Rs50bn power subsidy for 25mn households

Read here for details.

  • In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Read here for details.

  • May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

Read here for details.

  • Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Read here for details.

