AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azerbaijan president due in Islamabad on July 11 for two-day visit

BR Web Desk Published July 9, 2024 Updated July 9, 2024 07:59pm

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on July 11 for a two-day official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a Foreign Office press release, President Aliyev will hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit.

“The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation,” the statement said.

Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, it added.

Last week, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov arrived in Pakistan and held meetings with different ministers including Energy (Power and Petroleum) ministers and called on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the Pakistani government’s dedication to forging robust economic relations with other nations. He emphasized that, over the past three months, the government has made significant strides in enhancing diplomatic and economic ties, achieving notable developments.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Azerbaijan. We must continue to advance our cooperation in various sectors including tourism, transport, energy security, and defence, though this requires additional efforts,” said Jam.

He also emphasized the need for an early conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Bilateral Transit Trade Agreement (BTTA).

Deputy Minister Sharifov conveyed Azerbaijan’s readiness for closer cooperation with Pakistan across all fields of mutual interest.

Minister Jam also proposed to hold B2B meetings which may either take place in Pakistan or Azerbaijan. Both sides agreed on the necessity of a long-term and practical mechanism to enhance and monitor bilateral trade and cooperation to suggest ways forward to achieve the desired aim.

Sharifov highlighted the ease of travel between the two countries, noting that Azerbaijan received 55,000 Pakistani visitors last year due to its favourable visa policy.

He also mentioned that Azerbaijan is the first Central Asian country to initiate direct flights to Pakistan, facilitating greater connectivity.

On May 30, the foreign ministers of the two countries expressed strong commitment and resolve further to strengthen bilateral strategic relations between the two countries.

In a statement on X, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

“They reviewed progress on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments,” the FO had said.

Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Dar said the two countries are taking measures to increase bilateral investment, especially in the energy sector.

On the occasion, the FM said the two countries will also enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation and promote people-to-people contacts including between students, academia, businessmen and tourists.

In his remarks, the FM of Azerbaijan said his country’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has consistently supported the peaceful solution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also highlighted the potential that exists for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and economy.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev Pakistan Azerbaijan relations Pakistan Azerbaijan ties

Comments

200 characters

Azerbaijan president due in Islamabad on July 11 for two-day visit

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 closes with 106-point gain after briefly crossing 81,000

Oil slips as concerns over hurricane damage ease

UN ‘appalled’ by latest evacuation orders as Israel continues aggression in Gaza

India PM Modi tells Putin ‘war cannot solve problems’

Sri Lanka paves way for Musk’s Starlink to enter telecoms market

Read more stories