Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s hydel generation will increase further with the 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project, which will commence generation in the next four months, ie, from November 2024.

This was revealed by Managing Director PPIB, Shah Jahan Mirza while addressing a ceremony organised by CEEC-NEPC-II, a Chinese state-owned company and EPC Contractor, led by Project Manager Gai Xiqiang, meant to celebrate the successful completion of the 500kV Suki Kinari Transmission Line Project.

The event was attended by eminent personalities from the Government and various project stakeholders, including NTDC, NESPAK, MKEC, and their subcontractors CPM, NHC, AEL, CMA, and NATRACON.

884MW Suki Kinari project: NESPAK jubilant over hi-pot testing of transmission line on time

Shah Jahan Mirza provided the history of the project and the different phases of its completion and impact on overall generation basket.

He stated that one of the largest green projects in the private sector, the Suki Kinari hydropower project, with an investment of $1.8 billion and a capacity of 884 megawatts under the CPEC portfolio, will soon begin transmitting green and low-cost power through the newly completed 500kV transmission line. It will also save billions of dollars annually in crude oil and LNG costs. This transmission line project stands as a marvel of engineering and a symbol of the fruitful partnership between Pakistan and China.

The project involved the construction of a 75-kilometer-long, 500kV double-circuit transmission line built to evacuate power from the 884 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project to the national grid. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. Spanning elevations from 696m to 1967m above sea level, the Suki Kinari transmission line stands as a testament to excellence and perseverance in engineering. It is considered one of the most challenging power transmission lines in the history of Pakistan. The project’s difficulty is comparable to that of the Karakoram Highway Project, also known as the China–Pakistan Friendship Highway.

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, chairman of the PM Youth Programs Pakistan, delivered a heartfelt speech, emphasizing the deep and enduring bond between Pakistan and China. He praised the exceptional contributions of Gai, project manager of NEPCII. Khan mentioned the increasing interest from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries in investing in Pakistan, reflecting the country’s growing appeal as a hub for international investment.

Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, chairman of the Cabinet Committee Senate Pakistan, also honoured the ceremony with his presence. In his speech, he expressed profound gratitude to NTDC, NESPAK, NEPCII, MKEC, and all the subcontractors for their dedicated efforts and collaboration. He acclaimed the project as a testament to the strength of Pakistan-China relations and a significant step forward in the nation’s quest for energy security. Senator Hassan’s words echoed the collective sentiment of pride and accomplishment shared by all attendees.

Muhammad Mustafa, deputy managing director of NTDC, expressed his views and extended his heartfelt congratulations to his entire team, including the general manager, chief engineer, project director, executive engineers, and SDOs. He commended the exceptional services provided by NESPAK, the project’s consultant, and acknowledged the perseverance and dedication of Gai. Additionally, he recognised the significant contributions of Shahid Mahmood, chief executive of MK Engineers and Constructors (Pvt) Ltd and all the subcontractors involved in the project.

Wang, general manager of the China Energy Group’s Pakistan branch, shared his views on the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China. He applauded the unwavering support of the Pakistan Government and the exemplary leadership of Project Manager Gai Xiqiang. Wang congratulated all stakeholders on the successful completion of the Suki Kinari Project, emphasizing its significance as a cornerstone of the CPEC initiative and an inspiration of progress and cooperation.

