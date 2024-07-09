AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,662 Increased By 200.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jul, 2024 04:17pm

Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances clocked in at $30.3 billion in fiscal year 2023-24, 10.7% higher on a year-on-year basis when compared to $27.3 billion in FY23, showed data released on Tuesday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittance inflows in Pakistan clocked in at $3.16 billion in June 2024 alone, 3% lower on a month-on-month basis when compared to $3.24 billion in May 2024.

On a yearly basis, the monthly inflow registered a significant increase of 44% as compared to $2.2 billion remittances registered in the same month of the previous year, data showed.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Last month, the World Bank in its report ‘Migration and Development Brief 40’ expected remittances in Pakistan to recover and grow at about 7% to reach $28 billion in (calendar year) 2024 and increase another 4% to about $30 billion in 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan emerged among the top five recipient countries for remittances in 2023.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in June 2024 as they sent $808.6 million during the month. The amount declined by 1% on a monthly basis, but was 57% up than the $516.1 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also declined 2% on a monthly basis, from $668.4 million in May to $654.3 million in June. However, on a yearly basis, remittances improved by 101%, as compared to $324.8 million reported in same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $487.4 million during the month, an increase of 3% compared to $473 million in May 2024.

Meanwhile, remittances from the European Union declined nearly 3% month-on-month as they amounted to $330 million in June 2024. Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $322.1 million in June 2024, a month-on-month decrease of 10%.

Pakistan Economy USA UK Remittances SBP SBP data IMF and Pakistan Pakistan remittances

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Read more stories