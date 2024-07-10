AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,599 Increased By 24 (0.28%)
BR30 27,612 Increased By 150.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-10

Bails of Omar, Fawad, Asad Umar extended

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the bails of leader of opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and two sisters of Imran Khan till July 19 in multiple May 9 riots cases including attack on the Corps Commander House.

The court directed DIG investigation to ensure completion of investigation against the petitioners without further delay.

Omar Ayub talking to media person outside the ATC said law of allowing telephone calls tapping would prove suicidal for the government itself.

He said legalizing tracing and recording of calls would haunt the current rulers in future.

He said the government by presenting economic terrorism by presenting the anti-poor budget.

Expressing his concern over the price of electricity Omar said it could exceed to rupees one hundred per unit.

The opposition leader raised the question on the transparency of the privatisation process and said the government was going to privatize state institutions worth 30 billion rupees, whereas the value of these institutions was one trillion rupees.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that there was a state of lawlessness in the country.

He said Pakistan direly needs stability, which cannot be possible without bringing Imran Khan back to the political process.

Urging Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai to make an opposition alliance, Fawad said the PTI would also join them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Fawad Chaudhry Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Corps Commander House

Comments

200 characters

Bails of Omar, Fawad, Asad Umar extended

Property deals, salaries, car purchase: FBR notifies change in WHT provisions

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

Granting blanket powers to intelligence agency deplorable: PTI

National security: Govt authorises ISI to intercept calls, messages

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

PAAPAM demands RD on all old, used vehicles

Sindh E&T dept surpasses Rs13bn target: Sharjeel

Read more stories