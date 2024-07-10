Bails of Omar, Fawad, Asad Umar extended

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the bails of leader of opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and two sisters of Imran Khan till July 19 in multiple May 9 riots cases including attack on the Corps Commander House.

The court directed DIG investigation to ensure completion of investigation against the petitioners without further delay.

Omar Ayub talking to media person outside the ATC said law of allowing telephone calls tapping would prove suicidal for the government itself.

He said legalizing tracing and recording of calls would haunt the current rulers in future.

He said the government by presenting economic terrorism by presenting the anti-poor budget.

Expressing his concern over the price of electricity Omar said it could exceed to rupees one hundred per unit.

The opposition leader raised the question on the transparency of the privatisation process and said the government was going to privatize state institutions worth 30 billion rupees, whereas the value of these institutions was one trillion rupees.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that there was a state of lawlessness in the country.

He said Pakistan direly needs stability, which cannot be possible without bringing Imran Khan back to the political process.

Urging Maulana Fazalur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai to make an opposition alliance, Fawad said the PTI would also join them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024