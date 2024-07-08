AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Sports Print 2024-07-08

Cricketing structure: PCB chief starts consultation process

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Jul, 2024 08:20am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has started the consultation process to strengthen the cricketing structure in Pakistan.

Sources disclosed that Naqvi already held consultations with the former cricketers and now taking the team management on board in this regard. It may be noted that Pakistan cricket team head coach Gary Kirsten and selection committee member Wahab Riaz had already submitted their reports about Team Pakistan dismal performance in T20 World Cup.

Both Gary Kirstan and assistant coach Azhar Mehmood are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for important meetings. Likewise, red ball head coach Jason Gillespie will be arriving on Sunday.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive consultation with the coaching staff following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the recent World Cup.

The purpose of this consultation is to analyses the team’s failures and develop strategies to improve future performances, the sources said, adding: “The PCB head aims to leverage the expertise of both current and former professionals to bring a positive change in the national team’s performance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistani cricketers ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Cricketing structure

