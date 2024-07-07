AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-07

Sec 132(3) of IT Ord: Willful delay in tax-related cases to cost CTO dearly

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government may pay a cost of Rs.400,000 for delaying the tax-related cases pending before Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) in terms of newly-inducted section 132(3) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

In this regard a show cause notice has been issued by ATIR to the Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad.

It is reliably learnt that ATIR has issued a notice to the CTO to impose a penalty of Rs.50,000 per appeal for delaying the matter in terms of section 132(3).

Tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt who is representing the case before ATIR, told BR that earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suspended a senior taxman for seeking an adjournment in a tax case, which showed his commitment to resolve the disputed tax matters but caused resentment in the tax machinery. The Prime Minister had taken notice of the willful delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of the CCIR, Islamabad, and other relevant officials. The PM also asked for initiating an inquiry.

Transfer of appeals to ATIR: December 31, 2024 is the deadline

The ATIR order stated “It is noted that during the previous hearing, the learned DR was directed to inform the concerned CIR and the author of the impugned orders to appear before the court in person with the complete record. Today, the Add-CIR appeared before the court but without the case record. This conduct from the department is unacceptable, and as a result, a show-cause notice is issued to the CIR, asking why a penalty of Rs.50,000/- per appeal should not be imposed for delaying the matter in terms of section 132(3),” it said.

The ATIR order further stated that, “the departmental representative and Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue, present on behalf of the Department. The Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue initially stated at Bar that both officers, the CIR and ACIT, were occupied with matters before the High Court and thus he was appearing on their behalf. When asked to specify the case and court in which they were busy he sought time to consult the CIR. However, he later changed his stance, stating instead that both officers were on three day’s leave. Due to this inconsistency, he was directed to submit a written statement. However, he left the Tribunal without submitting any statement and later sent a letter dated 03.07.2024 to Bench clerk through WhatsApp. It was stated, among other things, that the CIR Zone-1 is currently on leave.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government CCIR Waheed Shahzad Butt ATIR

Comments

200 characters

Sec 132(3) of IT Ord: Willful delay in tax-related cases to cost CTO dearly

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

FIA cannot freeze bank accounts without court permission: LHC

Recoveries, theft control: Govt to establish Disco support units

Huge recoveries: NA Speaker writes to PM to settle audit paras

CCP probe recommends action against deceptive marketing campaigns

Inflated power bills: PM orders action against errant officials

Read more stories