Acts of arson: ATC reserves verdict on IK’s bail pleas

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday reserved its verdict on the interim bail petitions of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases of attacks on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station.

Earlier, the counsel of Imran said that his client was presently in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, and there was no justification for saying that he was absent.

“The court can decide on the suspect’s petition even in his absence,” he added.

The lawyer also submitted copies of the verdict given by another court on Imran’s interim bail plea in his absence.

The court, however, was of the view that the former Prime Minister should record his statement from jail via a video link, saying it was a legal requirement.

Imran’s counsel said that he gave phone number of the jail superintendent to the court staff so that they could talk to him about making arrangements for Imran’s appearance in the court via a video link.

The court said the staff already had the superintendent’s number.

The counsel of Imran when questioned about the delay in the case, the court asked him to leave this topic as on several occasions, the hearing was delayed just because of him.

The court, therefore, asked the lawyer to give his arguments in the Jinnah House attack case.

The counsel said on May 9, 2023, he was busy before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) along with Imran in connection with the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said every case against his client proved bogus in the courts.

The lawyer commenting on the allegations raised in cases said all these cases were concocted only to victimize Imran Khan politically. “There is no justification for accusing the former Prime Minister of masterminding and assisting in carrying out the May 9 attacks.

The court after hearing the arguments in detail reserved its verdict to be announced on July 9.

PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Adiala jail

