Putting national security above politics

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan seems to have checkmated his opponents as he has decided that his party will participate in an All Parties Conference (APC) to be convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

According to him, “this is a national issue and for the sake of the country, PTI will surely participate in the planned APC,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by media in response to a question raised by a reporter at Adiala Jail whether or not his party would take part in the APC being convened by the prime minister.

In my view, his is a master stroke, so to speak. In other words, it is a very skilful and opportune act. He knows full well that the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is seeking to widen the gulf between the establishment and his party for some obvious reasons.

I would urge the PTI leadership to make some meaningful contributions to the conference. Taking part in a meeting of profound national import must not be squandered away. The PTI founder, in my view, is fully aware of the fact that nothing can be greater than the national security.

Hamid Warraich,

Rawalpindi

