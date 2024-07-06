AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Bilawal confirms PPP’s decision to participate

Monitoring Desk Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has assured the federal government of his party’s full participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. Speaking to media representatives in Quetta on Friday, he said, “The Pakistan People’s Party will actively participate in the APC and send representatives to raise issues concerning the situation and law and order in Balochistan”.

Emphasising PPP’s longstanding stance against terrorism, Bilawal reiterated the party’s demand for permanent eradication of terrorism.

He pointed out that poverty, inflation, and unemployment are the biggest challenges facing the public, and despite Balochistan’s limited resources, efforts must be made to provide relief to the people.

Bilawal announced plans to establish a modern transplant hospital in Nasirabad similar to the Gambat Institute in Sindh, initiate the Peoples Bus Service in Balochistan, and provide solar energy to the poor.

He further stressed providing low-cost electricity through public-private partnerships, alongside government efforts.

During the interaction, Bilawal lauded the performance of Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers, while also discussing future development plans.

He acknowledged the Balochistan government’s efforts, in collaboration with political parties and stakeholders, to establish law and order in the province.

