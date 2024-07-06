29 PTI activists: ATC confirms pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday confirmed interim pre-arrest bail of 29 PTI activists and denied to eleven other absconding suspects in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court denying the bail to the absconding suspects observed that they deliberately remained in hiding and avoided appearance in the court.

The suspects who were allowed bail include Asif Zubair, Muhammad Alam, Ammar Bashir, Nabeel Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Hafiz Majid Ali, Muhammad Yasir Yousaf, Shah Zaib Iftikhar, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Umar, Malik Tahir Mahmood, Farrukh Abbas, Ashraf Naeem Haider, Syed Hammad Hussain, Rehan Shakir, Amanullah, Shahid Mahmood, Junaid Subhani, Hassan Ali, Zahid Pervez, Wajid Masih, Babar Nadeem, Shahzad Ahmed, Wasim Abbas and Ashfaq Ahmed.

The suspects who have been denied bail include Zulfiqar, Rizwan, Mohsin Mazammil, Yaqoob, Hashir Meraj, Hafiz Saif Rehman, Rana Ahmed Arslan, Tanveer Ahmed, and Wasim Abbas.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against leaders and workers of PTI for attacking and vandalising the Corps Commander House.

