AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

29 PTI activists: ATC confirms pre-arrest bail

Published July 6, 2024

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday confirmed interim pre-arrest bail of 29 PTI activists and denied to eleven other absconding suspects in the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court denying the bail to the absconding suspects observed that they deliberately remained in hiding and avoided appearance in the court.

The suspects who were allowed bail include Asif Zubair, Muhammad Alam, Ammar Bashir, Nabeel Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Hafiz Majid Ali, Muhammad Yasir Yousaf, Shah Zaib Iftikhar, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Umar, Malik Tahir Mahmood, Farrukh Abbas, Ashraf Naeem Haider, Syed Hammad Hussain, Rehan Shakir, Amanullah, Shahid Mahmood, Junaid Subhani, Hassan Ali, Zahid Pervez, Wajid Masih, Babar Nadeem, Shahzad Ahmed, Wasim Abbas and Ashfaq Ahmed.

The suspects who have been denied bail include Zulfiqar, Rizwan, Mohsin Mazammil, Yaqoob, Hashir Meraj, Hafiz Saif Rehman, Rana Ahmed Arslan, Tanveer Ahmed, and Wasim Abbas.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against leaders and workers of PTI for attacking and vandalising the Corps Commander House.

