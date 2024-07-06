AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

Aleem for promoting links with Central Asia

Published 06 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has said that South and Central Asian countries must promote mutual trade and communication links for which all three means of air, rail and road connectivity and transportation should be more developed while prompt and quick actions are needed in this regard.

Aleem expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on him at his residence.

Aleem said that Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade and business activities with all the Central Asian states and in this context special incentives are being offered for investment in Pakistan.

Aleem apprised Ambassador Kistafin regarding his visit of Tajikistan which he undertook in the last week of May.

Ambassador Kistafin invited the Aleem to participate in the Trade and Logistics Forum of 12 countries, which is going to be held on July 19 and 20 in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan while 12 major countries from Central and South Asia are participating in this Forum.

Ambassador Kistafin handed over this invitation on behalf of his Minister Transport Marat Krabov and expressed his gratitude for offering by the Government of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade relations.

Ambassador Kistafin said that his country is deeply interested in investing in Pakistan and insha’Allah practical progress will be made soon in this regard.

He emphasised that road connectivity and communications are very much necessary to increase the bilateral links between the two countries.

In the meeting of Aleem Khan and Ambassador Kistafin, both of them warmly welcomed each other and discussed various matters of mutual interest including common religious and historical ties and references of both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

