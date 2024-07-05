AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
Sports

Pakistan to host Bangladesh, England and West Indies Tests

AFP Published July 5, 2024 Updated July 5, 2024 08:23pm

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday announced Test matches against Bangladesh, England and the West Indies – as well as a one-day tri-series – in a jam-packed schedule lasting until February next year.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan in August for two Tests, followed by three Tests against England in October and then two against the West Indies in January.

Following that, Pakistan will host a tri-series one day in February in the build-up to the eight-nation Champions Trophy tournament they will also host later in February and March.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi – also the country’s serving interior minister – said the timetable shows the nation’s commitment to host international play.

PCB starts tendering process for TV broadcast rights

Foreign teams did not play in Pakistan from 2009 to 2015 after militants attacked the Sri Lankan team bus, wounding seven touring players and killing eight people.

“These series are a vital part of our strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s position in international cricket and ensure long-term sustainability for sport in the country,” Naqvi said in a statement.

With improved security, Pakistan has hosted major cricketing countries including Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa in the last four years.

The Champions Trophy tournament will be the first major cricket event in the country since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

12 cricketers get NoC from PCB to play abroad

The PCB said match dates for the competition – taking place from February 19 to March 9 – will be announced later.

Pakistan’s home season 2024-25

Aug 21-25: First Test vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

Aug 30 - Sept 3: Second Test, Karachi

Oct 7-11: First Test vs England, Multan

Oct 15-19: Second Test vs England, Karachi

Oct 24-28: Third Test vs England, Rawalpindi

Jan 16-20: First Test against West Indies, Karachi

Jan 24-28: Second Test vs West Indies, Multan

ODI tri-series Feb 8: Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan

Feb 10: New Zealand v South Africa, Multan

Feb 12: Pakistan v South Africa, Multan

Feb 14: Final, Multan

Champions Trophy Feb 19 - Mar 9

