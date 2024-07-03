12 cricketers get NoC from PCB to play abroad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) to as many as 12 cricketers for playing different leagues and other events abroad.

A spokesman of the PCB said on Tuesday that cricketer Abrar Ahmed has been given NoC for playing Major League Cricket from July 4 to 28, Fakhar Zaman for Caribbean Premier League from August 29 to October 6, Haris Rauf for Major League Cricket from July 5 to 28, Mohammad Amir for County Cricket from July 4 to 20, Mohammad Haris for Lanka Premier League from July 1 to 21, Mohammad Hasnain for Lanka Premier League from July 1 to 21, Salman Ali Agha for Lanka Premier League from July 1 to 21, Shadab Khan for Lanka Premier League from July 1 to 21, Sharjeel Khan for World Championship of Legends from July 3 to 13, Sohaib Maqsood for World Championship of Legends July 3 to 13, Usama Mir for the Hundred for July 23 to August 20 and Zaman Khan has been issued NoC for playing Major League Cricket from July 4 to 28.

