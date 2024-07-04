PCB starts tendering process for TV broadcast rights

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started the tendering process for the acquisition of television broadcast media and live-streaming rights for Pakistan region for Pakistan’s bilateral series and other international events from August 2024 to December 2026.

In this regard, the interested parties are invited to obtain the relevant information by July 16. The interested parties are instructed to submit the proposals in sealed envelopes by or before July 19 latest by 11.00am PST. The technical proposals for the television broadcast will be opened on the same day at 11.30am at the PCB offices, a spokesman of the board, said.

For the live-streaming, the interested parties may submit the ITT documents by 3.00pm pst on 19th July, which will then be opened at 3.30pm PST the same day.

