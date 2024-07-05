PTI demands IK’s release in light of UN working group’s report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded on Thursday to immediately and unconditionally release party founding chairman Imran Khan in light of the United Nations human rights working group’s report.

The Geneva-based United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention demanded to immediately release Imran Khan from prison, saying he had been detained arbitrarily in violation of international laws.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the UN secretary-general also completely endorsed the Working Group’s demands for the instant release of Imran Khan.

He stressed that Khan should be fully compensated in light of the UN Working Group’s recommendations, as it declared the motives behind his illegal incarceration as purely political aimed at keeping him out of the February 8 general elections.

He went on to say that Imran Khan was arrested without any legal justification in cypher and Toshakhana cases, which is clearly reflected from every voice being raised from around the world.

He alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif-led “mandate thief” regime is bent on damaging and spoiling the country’s relations with the world just by keeping Imran Khan in prison.

He warned that the incumbent regime is devoid of public mandate due to which the difficulties for the country are compounding at international level due to its failure to take the UN Working Group’s recommendations seriously.

He said that all 203 cases framed against Khan were “frivolous, concocted and politically motivated” that was the reason he had been honourably acquitted in dozens of such bogus cases, adding the unconstitutional sentences handed down on him in the politically-motivated fake Toshakhana and cypher cases had also been suspended by the courts.

He recalled that earlier, over 97 percent of the members of the US House of Representatives had passed a very important and extraordinary resolution against the grievous and very serious violations of human rights, political revenge, rampant lawlessness and the worst elections theft in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hasan also dubbed the “delaying tactics” used by the Chief Justice of Pakistan to fix the party’s petition seeking a probe into the February 8 polls’ fraud as a deliberate attempt to cover the incumbent mandate thief regime of Sharif and its cronies.

He demanded for urgent hearing of the plea in the light of the Pattan report, adding Pattan made startling revelations pertaining to elections theft, as the report revealed that Forms 45s of 20 provincial constituencies and one National Assembly constituency were missing from the ECP’s website and all these constituencies are located in Lahore – the hometown of the Sharifs of Raiwind.

He stated that it disclosed that the ECP had uploaded Form-46s as substitute of Form-45s to cover the void.

He declared that the worst rigged, controversial and non-transparent general elections were held in the history of the country on February 8, which was evident from the voices being raised against the polls fraud at national and internal level.

He went on to say that Liaquat Chatta, Commissioner Rawalpindi, during a press conference on February 17, exposed the central characters and protagonists of the rigged elections.

He contended that a systematic conspiracy was hatched to keep PTI out of the electoral process and political arena for two years, from April 9, 2022, to February 8, 2024, to get favourable polls results fraudulently.

He called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to shun the practice of “secret facilitation of the mandate thieves” to prolong their rule and to act prudently to return the stolen mandate to the rightful ones.

He urged that the CJP should play his constitutional role in restoring the fundamental rights of the people and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution.

If the chief justice failed to act justly, the history will not forgive him, he added.

