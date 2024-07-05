Police given another chance to recover Gill’s brother

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed another opportunity to police for the recovery of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s alleged missing brother Ghulam Shabbir till July 18.

Earlier, Punjab Home Secretary told the court that mobile data for geo fencing had been retrieved and sent for forensic analysis.

The court asked the home secretary as if a call made from an intelligence agency’s number could be identified.

The secretary said only calls made on WhatsApp could be identified.

The DIG operations told the court that the police found no clue to the whereabouts of the alleged missing brother of Gill. The court remarked that helplessness was visible on the faces of police officials.

A counsel for the petitioner alleged that Shahbaz Gill, said in a video that he received a threatening call to leave PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, if he wanted to get his brother released.

