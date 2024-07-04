AIRLINK 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.23%)
HASCOL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
HBL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
OGDC 137.23 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.32%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.54%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TPLP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
TRG 62.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
UNITY 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,554 Increased By 53 (0.62%)
BR30 27,535 Increased By 114.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 80,749 Increased By 514.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 25,981 Increased By 181.8 (0.7%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 3, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jul, 2024 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF lauds economic decisions, efforts to hike gas prices

Read here for details.

  • Former senator Hidayat Ullah, two others killed in Bajaur blast

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz seeks barter trade revival with Russia in meeting with Putin

Read here for details.

  • Mari Mining receives licences for exploration of minerals in Chagai

Read here for details.

  • ECP protest case: Islamabad court acquits Imran, Qureshi

Read here for details.

  • Amendment to SOEs law approved

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories