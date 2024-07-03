Former senator Hidayat Ullah, two others killed in Bajaur blast

A remote-controlled bombing on Wednesday claimed the lives of a former senator and at least two others in Bajaur, Aaj News reported.

The attack took place in the Damadola area of Bajaur, in which former senator Hidayat Ullah lost his life.

As per reports, Hidayatullah was traveling for an election campaign when his vehicle was targeted.

The deceased is the brother of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shaukatullah.

Two other men, identified as Irfan and Nazar Deen were also killed in the attack.