International DNA Day IBPB 5.0 marked at SSUET

KARACHI: The Biomedical Engineering Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated International DNA Day IBPB 5.0 which was attended by the Dean FoCVE&Ar, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Siraj Khilji, Chairman Electrical Engineering, Prof Dr Ibrar ul Haq, Chairman CS and IT Prof Dr Waleej Haider, Chairperson Psychology Department, Dr Sumbul Mujeeb including faculty members and students.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Acting Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr Munawar Hussain said that DNA is a great discovery and the nation should take full benefit of it. Time is money. People regret the time they have lost, but there is no use crying over spilt milk.

Presenting opening remarks, Registrar SSUET, Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) said that DNA Day marks a pivotal moment in our understanding of life at its most fundamental level, opening doors to advancements in genetics, medicine, and biotechnology that continue to shape our world today. Emerging technologies are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, offering new avenues for treating genetic diseases and improving human health. The day is a reminder of the importance of curiosity, perseverance, and collaboration in the pursuit of knowledge.

Assistant Director of Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), Afsheen Tariq, said that PASTIC is the premier organization for the dissemination of Scientific and Technological Information to the Scientists, Researchers, Engineers, Entrepreneurs, Industry, and Citizens of Pakistan. PASTIC National Center is located in Quaid-e-Azam University Campus in Islamabad. It has six sub-centers throughout Pakistan to develop and strengthen the National Science Reference Library and to train information personnel in contemporary techniques and methods of information handling.

Dean of Faculty of Life Sciences, SZABIST, Professor Kashif Ali, said that Genomics is offering new possibilities for therapies and treatments for some complex diseases, as well as new diagnostic methods. Genomics is helping researchers discover why some people get sick from certain infections, environmental factors, and behaviors, while others do not. DNA can store 455 Exabytes of data.

Dr Saifullah said that Understanding the structure and function of DNA has helped revolutionize the investigation of disease pathways, assess an individual’s genetic susceptibility to specific diseases, diagnose genetic disorders, and formulate new drugs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024