Ministers slam opposition MPAs for ‘rowdy’ behaviour

LAHORE: The provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that the members of “Fitnah” party should be ashamed of fighting at the border of Punjab Assembly.

“Office bearers and losers have been gathered from all over Punjab to protest; their own assembly members are not with them,” Azma said, adding: “These are not the members of Tehreek-e-Insaf; they are the terrorists of May 9. For four months now, the same drama has been going on inside the Assembly House.”

Azma Bokhari said that those who are shouting absurd slogans and shouting inside the House are doing the same thing today at the Assembly Gate. “We are being dictated to run the House by those who handed over the House to a dictator Speaker for four years,” she said, adding: “Parvez Elahi was the first to suspend my membership as soon as he became the Speaker of Punjab Assembly and the highest number of suspensions in the history of Punjab Assembly took place during his tenure.”

The minister Azma further said that they have suffered their bullying and dictatorship for four years. “Our members have always protested keeping in view civility and parliamentary traditions,” she said, adding: “The amount of time and respect which the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan gave to the opposition members has been president in the past.”

According to her, the people of Punjab have suffered at the hands of Pinky, Gogi and Buzdar gang for four years. When a dummy was sitting on the chief minister’s chair, then these people used to obey him.

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that the opposition spoiled the atmosphere of the House during the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony, Budget Day and the CM’s speech. CM Maryam Nawaz honored the entire opposition including Rana Aftab on the first day, he said, adding: “The CM Maryam Nawaz even said that opposition members are as respectable as the government members are for her.”

The minister said that the opposition members continuously adopted non-parliamentary behavior during Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s speech which was highly intolerable. Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan persuaded several times to the opposition leader and his members, but they bent upon spoiling the atmosphere of the House, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024