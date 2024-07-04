AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-04

Ministers slam opposition MPAs for ‘rowdy’ behaviour

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: The provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that the members of “Fitnah” party should be ashamed of fighting at the border of Punjab Assembly.

“Office bearers and losers have been gathered from all over Punjab to protest; their own assembly members are not with them,” Azma said, adding: “These are not the members of Tehreek-e-Insaf; they are the terrorists of May 9. For four months now, the same drama has been going on inside the Assembly House.”

Azma Bokhari said that those who are shouting absurd slogans and shouting inside the House are doing the same thing today at the Assembly Gate. “We are being dictated to run the House by those who handed over the House to a dictator Speaker for four years,” she said, adding: “Parvez Elahi was the first to suspend my membership as soon as he became the Speaker of Punjab Assembly and the highest number of suspensions in the history of Punjab Assembly took place during his tenure.”

The minister Azma further said that they have suffered their bullying and dictatorship for four years. “Our members have always protested keeping in view civility and parliamentary traditions,” she said, adding: “The amount of time and respect which the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan gave to the opposition members has been president in the past.”

According to her, the people of Punjab have suffered at the hands of Pinky, Gogi and Buzdar gang for four years. When a dummy was sitting on the chief minister’s chair, then these people used to obey him.

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that the opposition spoiled the atmosphere of the House during the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony, Budget Day and the CM’s speech. CM Maryam Nawaz honored the entire opposition including Rana Aftab on the first day, he said, adding: “The CM Maryam Nawaz even said that opposition members are as respectable as the government members are for her.”

The minister said that the opposition members continuously adopted non-parliamentary behavior during Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s speech which was highly intolerable. Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan persuaded several times to the opposition leader and his members, but they bent upon spoiling the atmosphere of the House, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly Opposition MPAs Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Ministers slam opposition MPAs for ‘rowdy’ behaviour

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

Preferential market access: two states agree to explore possibilities

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories