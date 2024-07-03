‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 becomes Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language series ever

New Netflix offering, Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’ has officially joined the list of most popular titles of all time, with a cumulative 91.9 million views since its May 16 premiere, reported Variety on Wednesday.

The season ranked at number 10 on the all time English-language TV chart, which Netflix measured based on views during each title’s first 91 days of streaming.

This total was calculated on June 30 – only 45 days after May 16, which means the season will only continue to climb higher.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 ranks as the number nine biggest English-language series ever with 93.8 million views in its first 91 days, and is closely clustered behind ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, limited series ‘Fool Me Once’ and ‘The Night Agent’ Season 1.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is on track to overtake at least one of those titles by next week.

Season 1 of ‘Bridgerton’ ranks much higher at number four with 113.3 million views, but it is still plausible that Season 3 could beat it by the time its 91 days are up.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman’s new romantic comedy ‘A Family Affair’ was Netflix’s most-watched title of the week with 26.8 million views in its first three days of streaming.

This was followed by Jessica Alba’s ‘Trigger Warning,’ last week’s number one movie, with 26.3 million views.