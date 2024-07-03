Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Measures underway to pass on benefits of economic policies to public: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma enters into strategic partnership with Indian company

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 12% YoY to $24.1bn in FY24

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

