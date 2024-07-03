BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from July 2, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Measures underway to pass on benefits of economic policies to public: Ali Pervaiz Malik
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s Citi Pharma enters into strategic partnership with Indian company
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 12% YoY to $24.1bn in FY24
Read here for details.
- PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept
Read here for details.
