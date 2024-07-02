Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case

A court in Islamabad granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, Aaj news reported on Tuesday.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife’s pre-arrest bail application in the £190 million case was heard at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi by Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich. The court has adjourned the hearing in the £190 million case till July 5.

Bushra Bibi will unlikely be released from jail following the verdict as she is serving a sentence regarding her marriage to Khan, which was ruled unlawful.

NAB launched an inquiry into the Al-Qadir University Trust case - now called the £190 million reference - in March 2023, before turning it into an investigation on April 28.

According to NAB, Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in return for Rs 50 billion that was paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK and the same was adjusted in lieu of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

In May last year, a heavy contingent of Rangers arrested the PTI chief in the case at the IHC premises where he was seeking bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Later, the IHC declared Imran’s arrest on the court’s premises “legal”.