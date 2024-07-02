Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Following United Nations body’s statement on former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, the US has said that Imran’s detention is an “internal matter of Pakistan”.

“And in the case of Mr Khan, you’ve heard us say this before: This is an internal matter for Pakistan. I don’t have any assessment to offer from up here,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier, the Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said Imran has been arbitrarily imprisoned in violation of international law and “appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law”.

In an opinion issued on Monday, the UN working group said that Imran’s detention had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office.

“Thus, from the outset, that prosecution was not grounded in law and was reportedly instrumentalised for a political purpose.”

The PTI founder has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a national election in February this year.

He is also fighting dozens of other cases which are continuing.

Meanwhile, Patel refused to speak on the recent resolution passed by the United States (US) House of Representatives which called for an impartial investigation into claims of irregularities in the country’s February 8 general elections.

“I will also note that in the United States of America and our democratic system, Congress is a separate but coequal branch of government,” he said.

Patel further said that when it comes to Pakistan, the US’ most senior officials, whether that be Department of State Secretary Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu or Ambassador Donald Blome, have consistently and privately and publicly urged Pakistan to respect the rights of its people in line with its constitution and international commitments.

US calls for investigation of election fraud claims in Pakistan

Pakistan’s elections continue to be in our focus

Moreover, the US official also commented on the credibility of Pakistani elections and allegations of massive rigging.

“This is something that we have continued to raise with our partners in Pakistan, yes. That continues to be an area of focus of ours,” Patel said.