Pakistan

Cybersecurity threat: Citizens strongly advised not to use public Wi-Fi networks

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: A leading cybersecurity company Tuesday strongly advised Pakistani citizens that the public Wi-Fi networks should only be used when absolutely necessary due to their potential security vulnerabilities.

Experts informed Business Recorder that once connected with public Wi-Fi networks, personal information such as social media logins, banking details and email addresses become vulnerable to interception and misuse.

When using public Wi-Fi, confirming the legitimacy of the network with the facility’s staff can help prevent connections to deceptive networks that may capture personal information. If it requests login credentials through external platforms such as social networks, this is a warning sign.

Such requests can indicate a phishing attempt aimed at capturing personal information. Expert recommends avoiding digital financial transactions using public wifi.

This practice significantly reduces the risk of sensitive data interception. Using a VPN while on public Wi-Fi can significantly improve one’s internet privacy. Modern VPNs encrypt data and shield online activities from unauthorized access, and their use does not notably affect internet speed, making them suitable for continuous use.

Despite these concerns, there are effective ways users can protect themselves and ensure their data remains secure. To navigate potential risks safely, Kaspersky experts have crafted a set of safe practices for using unrestricted networks.

Following these tips and using a reliable VPN ensures that a user’s browsing experience on public Wi-Fi networks remains private. As well as providing data encryption, some comprehensive security solutions protect against various cyber risks like phishing.

“Some people may consider VPNs as tools for special occasions, while they can help to improve users’ privacy and be used as a cybersecurity measure for daily use. With ongoing improvements and increased privacy levels, VPN strengthens defense against present risks in the digital space while providing protected, faster, and reliable transparent connections,” added Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

