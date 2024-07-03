AIRLINK 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

BISP chairperson for introduction of new payment model

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, visited the BISP’s payment camp site, here at Government High School Iqbal Town on Tuesday. The visit aimed to review the basic facilities provided to deserving women who come to receive the ‘Kafaalat’ quarterly stipend.

During her visit, Senator Rubina Khalid engaged with the women beneficiaries, listened to their concerns and ensured them of BISP’s commitment to addressing their issues. She instructed the staff concerned to conduct surveys at tehsil offices to prevent overcrowding at payment centers.

The BISP staff briefed the Chairperson on the current payment system. Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of disbursing payments to all deserving women in a fair and transparent manner.

Earlier, Senator Rubina Khalid also addressed media representatives at BISP’s central Zonal Office in Lahore, highlighting the impact of the programme. She shared that 9.5 million deserving families benefit from the programme and the programme’s scope is being further expanded.

Rubina Khalid further said that a new skill training initiative is being launched to help members of deserving families start their own businesses and rise out of poverty.

To combat fraud, BISP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology, is taking significant steps, she added. The official BISP number, 8171, is the only number beneficiaries should trust. Furthermore, BISP is introducing a new payment system involving six banks to ensure transparency.

Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated BISP’s mission to economically empower women, in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto, the programme ensures that payments are disbursed to deserving women in a transparent and dignified manner.

