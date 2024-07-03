ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for failing to appear before it in a case about protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, rejected Gandapur’s exemption application and issued his arrest warrants in the case registered against him at the Industrial Area police station following the protest against the ECP’s decision regarding the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The judge said that the accused Gandapur did not appear before it following the hearing of the same case in April 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024