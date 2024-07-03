Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T. Lahore Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp 01-07-2024 OP-3 Clean Load HSFO Alpine Marine Thrasher Services Pvt Lt 01-07-2024 B-13/B-14 Rubaiyat Load Crystal Sea Services Hanif Clinkers Pvt Ltd 29-06-2024 Nmb - 1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 20-06-2024 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-28/B-29 Ym D/L Inshipping 30-06-2024 Express Container Pvt Ltd Ship B-30/B-29 Zong Gu D/L X-Press Feeders Bo Hai Container Shipping 30-06-2024 Ship Agency ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1/Saptl-2 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 01-07-2024 Pegasus Container Pvt Ltd Ship Saptl-4 Ren Jian 23 Disc Load Eastwind Shippi 01-07-2024 Container Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ren Jian 23 02-07-2024 Disc Load Eastwind Shipping Container Company CmaCgm 02-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pegasus Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= MscTema VIII 02-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Ts Keelung 02-07-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ship Agency Pvt Ltd Msc Rania 02-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Camellia 8 02-07-2024 D/22660 Seahawks Asia General Cargo Global Pvt Ltd Kang Yu 02-07-2024 D/24640 Legend Shipping & General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd Crimson 02-07-2024 L/36400 Talc Swift Shipping Majesty Pvt Ltd X-Press 03-07-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Cassiopeia Ship Shipping Agency Ssl Godavari 03-07-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Ship Pvt Ltd Bam Arion 03-07-2024 L/7000 Rice Ocean World Pvt Ltd Karina Danica 03-07-2024 D/3 Container Pakistan National Ship Corpt Al Mothanna 03-07-2024 L/3988 Universal Shipping General Cargo Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CmaCgm Attila 02-07-2024 Container Ship - Oocl Nagoya 02-07-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 V-Due Corn Crystal June 29th, 2024 Sea Ser MW-2 Alora Rice Star June 27th, 2024 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Merask Palm oil Trans Marine July01, 2024 Bering ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Msc Tavvishi Container MSC PAK July01, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Canola Ocean Serv July01, 2024 Journey Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al-Deebal LNG GSA July01, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Afra Rossie Furnace oil Trans Marine July 2nd, 2024 Gc-Argon Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Msc Tavvishi Container MSC PAK July 2nd, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Salam-II Gas oil GAC July 2nd, 2024 Hanyu Chemicals Ass Linear -do- Camellia Agency Hafnia Turquoise Mogas Alpine Waiting for Berths Bitumen Turquoise Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Mulberry Express Palm oil Alpine Marine -do- Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Addison Container GAC July 2nd, 2024 MSC FIE X Container GAC July 3rd, 2024 Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- W-Kyrenia Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

