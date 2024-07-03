AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 Increased By 101 (1.21%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,553 Increased By 728.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,584 Increased By 214.3 (0.84%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-03

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T. Lahore    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corp          01-07-2024
OP-3              Clean          Load HSFO      Alpine Marine
                  Thrasher                      Services Pvt Lt    01-07-2024
B-13/B-14         Rubaiyat       Load           Crystal Sea Services
                  Hanif          Clinkers       Pvt Ltd            29-06-2024
Nmb - 1           Muslim         Load Rice      Al Faizan          20-06-2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29         Ym             D/L            Inshipping         30-06-2024
                  Express        Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
B-30/B-29         Zong Gu        D/L            X-Press Feeders
                  Bo Hai         Container      Shipping           30-06-2024
                                 Ship           Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/Saptl-2   CmaCgm         D/L            CmaCgm Pakistan    01-07-2024
                  Pegasus        Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Saptl-4           Ren Jian 23    Disc Load      Eastwind Shippi    01-07-2024
                                 Container      Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ren Jian 23       02-07-2024     Disc Load                  Eastwind Shipping
                                 Container                            Company
CmaCgm            02-07-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Pegasus                          Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
MscTema VIII      02-07-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                 Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Ts Keelung        02-07-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                 Ship                          Agency Pvt Ltd
Msc Rania         02-07-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                 Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Camellia 8        02-07-2024     D/22660                        Seahawks Asia
                                 General Cargo                 Global Pvt Ltd
Kang Yu           02-07-2024     D/24640                    Legend Shipping &
                                 General Cargo              Logistics Pvt Ltd
Crimson           02-07-2024     L/36400 Talc                  Swift Shipping
Majesty                                                               Pvt Ltd
X-Press           03-07-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Cassiopeia                       Ship                         Shipping Agency
Ssl Godavari      03-07-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
Bam Arion         03-07-2024     L/7000 Rice                      Ocean World
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Karina Danica     03-07-2024     D/3 Container              Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
Al Mothanna       03-07-2024     L/3988                    Universal Shipping
                                 General Cargo                        Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm Attila     02-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Oocl Nagoya       02-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              V-Due          Corn           Crystal       June 29th, 2024
                                                Sea Ser
MW-2              Alora          Rice           Star          June 27th, 2024
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Merask         Palm oil       Trans Marine     July01, 2024
                  Bering
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Msc Tavvishi   Container      MSC PAK          July01, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea            Canola         Ocean Serv       July01, 2024
                  Journey        Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Al-Deebal      LNG            GSA              July01, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Afra Rossie       Furnace oil    Trans Marine                  July 2nd, 2024
Gc-Argon          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Msc Tavvishi      Container      MSC PAK                       July 2nd, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        GAC                           July 2nd, 2024
Hanyu             Chemicals      Ass Linear                              -do-
Camellia                         Agency
Hafnia
Turquoise         Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Bitumen
Turquoise         Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Mulberry
Express           Palm oil       Alpine Marine                           -do-
Suvari Reis       Cement         Universal Ship.                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Addison           Container      GAC                           July 2nd, 2024
MSC FIE X         Container      GAC                           July 3rd, 2024
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                                     -do-
W-Kyrenia         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories