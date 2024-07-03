KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 02, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T. Lahore Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp 01-07-2024
OP-3 Clean Load HSFO Alpine Marine
Thrasher Services Pvt Lt 01-07-2024
B-13/B-14 Rubaiyat Load Crystal Sea Services
Hanif Clinkers Pvt Ltd 29-06-2024
Nmb - 1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 20-06-2024
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-28/B-29 Ym D/L Inshipping 30-06-2024
Express Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
B-30/B-29 Zong Gu D/L X-Press Feeders
Bo Hai Container Shipping 30-06-2024
Ship Agency
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1/Saptl-2 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 01-07-2024
Pegasus Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
Saptl-4 Ren Jian 23 Disc Load Eastwind Shippi 01-07-2024
Container Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ren Jian 23 02-07-2024 Disc Load Eastwind Shipping
Container Company
CmaCgm 02-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Pegasus Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
MscTema VIII 02-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Ts Keelung 02-07-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ship Agency Pvt Ltd
Msc Rania 02-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Camellia 8 02-07-2024 D/22660 Seahawks Asia
General Cargo Global Pvt Ltd
Kang Yu 02-07-2024 D/24640 Legend Shipping &
General Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd
Crimson 02-07-2024 L/36400 Talc Swift Shipping
Majesty Pvt Ltd
X-Press 03-07-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Cassiopeia Ship Shipping Agency
Ssl Godavari 03-07-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Ship Pvt Ltd
Bam Arion 03-07-2024 L/7000 Rice Ocean World
Pvt Ltd
Karina Danica 03-07-2024 D/3 Container Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Al Mothanna 03-07-2024 L/3988 Universal Shipping
General Cargo Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm Attila 02-07-2024 Container Ship -
Oocl Nagoya 02-07-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 V-Due Corn Crystal June 29th, 2024
Sea Ser
MW-2 Alora Rice Star June 27th, 2024
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Merask Palm oil Trans Marine July01, 2024
Bering
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Msc Tavvishi Container MSC PAK July01, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Canola Ocean Serv July01, 2024
Journey Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al-Deebal LNG GSA July01, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Afra Rossie Furnace oil Trans Marine July 2nd, 2024
Gc-Argon Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Msc Tavvishi Container MSC PAK July 2nd, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Salam-II Gas oil GAC July 2nd, 2024
Hanyu Chemicals Ass Linear -do-
Camellia Agency
Hafnia
Turquoise Mogas Alpine Waiting for Berths
Bitumen
Turquoise Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Mulberry
Express Palm oil Alpine Marine -do-
Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Addison Container GAC July 2nd, 2024
MSC FIE X Container GAC July 3rd, 2024
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC -do-
W-Kyrenia Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
