AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Slovenia’s historic Euro 2024 run bittersweet for coach Kek

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2024 01:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: Slovenia boss Matjaz Kek hopes his side’s run to the last 16 at Euro 2024 will be the launching pad for future success after a heart-breaking exit on penalties to Portugal.

Kek was shown a red card in extra-time after Portugal were awarded a spot-kick that Jan Oblak saved from Cristiano Ronaldo.

But it was Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa who proved to be the hero in the shoot-out after the 120 minutes ended scoreless.

Costa saved all three Slovenian penalties from Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.

“We feel a bitterness, with so much sweetness on the other hand,” Kek said after Slovenia’s first appearance in the knockout stages of a major tournament ended in frustration.

“We do hope this tournament will be a starting point for the future of Slovenian football.”

Underdogs Slovenia were left to wonder what might have been if their highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko had beaten Costa when clean through in the dying embers of extra-time.

The ‘game of my life’, says Portugal Euros penalty hero Costa

But they still have memories to cherish after holding England 0-0 to progress from the group stage following gritty 1-1 draws with Serbia and Denmark.

“For what we have said is our goal for this tournament, I think we have exceeded expectations,” added Kek.

“This is the reality of Slovenian football. The players are disciplined, motivated and aggressive.

“They love the badge, and in the end, they have quality.”

Cristiano Ronaldo denmark Slovenia Euro 2024 Matjaz Kek

Comments

200 characters

Slovenia’s historic Euro 2024 run bittersweet for coach Kek

Captive power units: MoC opposed to increase in gas rates

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Read more stories