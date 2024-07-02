AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

The ‘game of my life’, says Portugal Euros penalty hero Costa

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2024 01:00pm
Portugal’s Diogo Costa celebrates with Bernardo Silva after winning the penalty shootout against Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany on July 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Portugal’s Diogo Costa celebrates with Bernardo Silva after winning the penalty shootout against Slovenia at Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, Germany on July 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa said he had the best game of his life against Slovenia on Monday as he saved three penalties to send his team into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

After a goalless draw over 120 minutes of the last 16 clash in Frankfurt, Porto goalkeeper Costa produced three saves to thwart Slovenia’s three takers as his team claimed a 3-0 shoot-out win.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in extra-time, converted in the shoot-out along with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva for Portugal, who face France on Friday in the last eight.

The 24-year-old also made a vital one-on-one save with his foot in the second period of extra-time when Slovenia’s Benjamin Sesko bore down on his goal following a defensive error.

“I think this is probably the best game of my life, maybe the game I was most useful in,” Costa told reporters.

“I just went with my gut, of course we analysed the shooters, but players change their minds, and they change the way they shoot.

“I had to go with my gut, that’s what I felt. I am very, very happy, and I am very excited to help the team.”

Costa said he tried to anticipate what Sesko was going to do for his crucial save near the end of extra-time.

“I thought ‘I need to stop this, I’ll give it my best effort’,” he explained.

“I tried to read his body language and thankfully I managed to help the team, which was the key thing.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal scrape Euro 2024 opening win, Turkiye beat Georgia

Costa was pleased Ronaldo dusted himself down and scored after his 105th-minute penalty miss that left the superstar striker in tears.

“We all felt we needed to keep believing – myself and Cristiano, everybody makes mistakes, but the most important thing is what we do after these mistakes,” added Costa.

“We need to believe in ourselves and that’s what we did. And now we’re all very happy and all friends.”

Selecao coach Roberto Martinez said Ronaldo’s emotions showed how much he still cared in his sixth European Championship, despite a long and illustrious career.

“Those emotions are incredible for someone who has done so much, that’s why I thank him… only the penalty takers can miss penalties,” said Martinez.

“I was certain he had to be the first taker (in the shoot-out) and show us our way to the victory.

“Everyone is very proud of our captain. He gives us all a lesson, to have real high standards and never give up.”

Martinez also hailed Costa, saying the shot-stopper is a “very well kept secret in Portuguese football”.

“I’ve worked with a lot of goalkeepers and he’s up there with the best,” said Martinez.

“(The key is) his maturity, his experience, and we now get to benefit from his performances.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Roberto Martinez Euro 2024 Portugal vs turkiye Georgia vs Portugal Diogo Costa

Comments

200 characters

The ‘game of my life’, says Portugal Euros penalty hero Costa

Captive power units: MoC opposed to increase in gas rates

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Read more stories