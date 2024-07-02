AIRLINK 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.51%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.53%)
DGKC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.48%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.5%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PPL 123.95 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.52%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,399 Increased By 71.3 (0.86%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,444 Increased By 619.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 25,543 Increased By 173.6 (0.68%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat as investors eye Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 11:32am

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and jobs data for further insight about the US central bank’s interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was steady at $2,331.41 per ounce, as of 0238 GMT.

US gold futures were up 0.1% to $2,341.80.

In order for prices to break above the current range, the market needs to see further weak data points that increase the possibility of a Fed rate cut in September, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Traders will look for cues on rate cuts when Powell speaks later in the day.

Next on their radar are ADP employment, ISM services PMI data and minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting due on Wednesday and the nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday.

Data on Monday showed that US manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in June, while a drop in a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to a six-month low suggested that inflation could continue to subside.

Gold prices decline in local market

While bullion is considered an inflation hedge, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Analysts at Citi expect gold investment demand to rise to absorb almost all mine supply over the next 12-18 months but added that the main downside risk to its bullish base case forecasts is China retail demand being lower than anticipated owing to quotas on imports.

“Weaker central bank demand or a delay to the Fed normalizing interest rates are also risks to the strong investment demand thesis,” they said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.2% to $29.38 per ounce, platinum was nearly unchanged at $977.00 and palladium edged up 1.2% to $983.09.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold Spot silver

Comments

200 characters

Gold flat as investors eye Powell’s speech

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories