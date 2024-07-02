Gold prices decline in local market

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday inched down but silver stood firm, traders said.

At the week open, gold was traded for Rs241500 per tola and Rs207047 per 10 grams, down by Rs200 and Rs172, respectively.

On the world market, bullion value was cited for $2324 l, down by $2 with silver hovering over $29.17 an ounce.

Locally, silver was available for the unchanged Rs2850 per tola and Rs243.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

