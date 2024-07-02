PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the maximum limit of petroleum levy (PL) on petroleum products, however, this is a contingency plan, and there is a chance it might not impose the full Rs10 per litre increase, says Federal Minister Ataullah Tarar.

In a press conference, he said the proposal to disband boards of DISCOs had been finalised and Tuesday (July 2) Minister for Energy (Power Division) would give a briefing on the subject.

Responding to a question pertaining to the exemption of withholding tax on property sales for families of deceased military personnel (“Shuhada”) and retired high-ranking bureaucrats (Grade 22), he explained that the armed forces provide for the families of Shuhada and this tax break offers additional support.

For bureaucrats who dedicated their careers to public service and received a single plot of land upon retirement, the exemption is a form of recognition for their lifetime of service, he added.

Ataullah Tarar has said the general election would only be held in 2029 upon completion of the constitutional tenure of the incumbent government.

Reacting to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s presser, he said the Parliament is an appropriate forum to do politics in the current circumstances.

He said the solution to all the problems in politics lies in negotiations and dialogue.

He commented on the press conference held jointly by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail, he said they could criticise the government but at the same time, they should also acknowledge the positive moves of the government.

He said no government’s exchequer is involved in the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue. Melinda Gates Foundation is supporting and engaging McKinsey & Co for the ongoing digitalisation of FBR. The FBR has entered into an agreement with Karandaaz Pakistan for the digitalisation of the tax system, he added.

