Upper & central parts: Rainy spell likely to have ‘devastating’ effect: Met Office

KARACHI: Monsoonal cloudbursts are all on the way to lash down in the country’s upper and central parts this week, the Met Office forecast on Monday, warning that the rainy spell may have “devastating” effects on the public daily life.

A strong monsoon system from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter upcountry to unleash torrential rain and at times cloudbursts through July 7, the Met warned the concerned authorities to stay awake to the hostile Weatherly events.

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur are first to see rains, wind-thundershower with a few heavy to very heavy falls at times from Tuesday to July 7.

Rain and wind-thundershower with cloudbursts are also expected to rattle Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali over the same period.

However, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah are expected to receive only rains and thundershowers from July 4 through July 7.

With a few isolated cloudbursts, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan may witness the rainy weather from July 3 till July 7.

Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in eastern parts of Balochistan such as Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad from July 3 till July 7. The same weather may also grip Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana from July 4 till July 5 in intermittent spells.

Mainly hot and humid weather is anticipated to prevail over the most districts of Sindh and Balochistan despite the upcountry downpours.

However, Gilgit-Baltistan may only witness cloudy weather this week with some rainfall in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shiga.

Downpours may trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 4 till July 7.

Water flows in eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous monsoon rains.

Urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar are also expected over the period.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavyfall, windstorm and lightning may also affect daily routines, besides hitting weak structures like roof, walls, Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc., during the period.

Farmers should manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast, besides travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions.

