ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for KP CM

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, issued bailable arrest warrants for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others for not appearing before it in two different cases registered against them and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan regarding vandalism case in “Azadi March”.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, issued bailable arrest warrant for Gandapur, Aamer Mughal, and others for not appearing before the court in the two cases registered against them at Sangjani and Industrial Area police stations regarding the 2022 PTI’s Azadi March.

PTI’s former leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Wasiq Qayyum, and Aamer Kiani appeared before the court along with their counsels.

At the start of the hearing, Gandapur and Mughal’s counsels filed separate applications seeking exemption for their clients from personal appearance before the court.

The court rejected both applications and issued their bailable arrest warrants.

The judge said that it was not a valid reason to argue that one could not appear before the court because he was out of the city.

The judge asked the defence counsel the onus to ensure an appearance before the court falls on the accused or on the court. The counsel said that the onus to ensure appearance before the court falls on suspects and not on the court.

“We are issuing non-bailable warrants for all the absentee suspects,” Judge Supra said, adding that they will look into the warrants’ issue once they are assured of the suspects’ appearance before the court.

The defence requested the court to grant one more chance to the accused and assured the court that all the suspects would appear before it in the next hearing.

The judge said that the court would look into the matter related to the warrant after the accused ensured their appearance during the next hearing.

The judge further said that the suspects who fail to appear before the court on July 8 will be declared absconders.

He said that it is not necessary to wait for 30 days to declare a fugitive of the court an absconder.

The judge said that he has to conclude these cases and it will benefit you [the defence].

The cases will only proceed further if they have something in them and otherwise will be disposed of, the judge said.

The court also sought the written reply of superintendent Adiala jail regarding PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s appearance via video link.

The court will conduct daily hearings of these after July 8, the judge said.

The court after hearing arguments adjourned the hearing of the cases till July 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024