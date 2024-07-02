Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-02

OGDCL revitalizes Nashpa-4 well

Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revitalized Nashpa-4 well.

The well was re-evaluated for the potential of the upper zone of the Lockhart formation, resulting in an increase of 330 barrels per day (BBL/day) of oil and 7.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/day) of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1570 PSI, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said. Additionally, 21 metric tons per day of LPG is being recovered. The gas is being injected into the SNGPL network, it added.

Nashpa-4 well is situated within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Nashpa D&PL operates under a joint venture, wherein OGDCL as operator, possessing a 56.45 percent stake, alongside Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 28.55 percent, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) holds 15 percent share.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGDCL Pakistan Petroleum Limited Nashpa 4

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL revitalizes Nashpa-4 well

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories