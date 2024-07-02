OGDCL revitalizes Nashpa-4 well

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully revitalized Nashpa-4 well.

The well was re-evaluated for the potential of the upper zone of the Lockhart formation, resulting in an increase of 330 barrels per day (BBL/day) of oil and 7.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/day) of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1570 PSI, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said. Additionally, 21 metric tons per day of LPG is being recovered. The gas is being injected into the SNGPL network, it added.

Nashpa-4 well is situated within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Nashpa D&PL operates under a joint venture, wherein OGDCL as operator, possessing a 56.45 percent stake, alongside Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 28.55 percent, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) holds 15 percent share.

