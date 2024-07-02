Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-02

China’s yuan largely steady

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan remained largely steady against the US dollar on Monday after a private sector survey showed China’s manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than three years.

The Chinese currency also stabilised due to a weakened US dollar after data showed inflation in the world’s largest economy subsided last month, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year.

By 0312 GMT, the yuan was 0.01% lower at 7.2678 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.2665 to 7.2685.

However, the yuan still hovered around seven-month lows and was down 2.3% for this year.

It has been under pressure since early 2023 as a prolonged property crisis, anaemic consumption and falling yields drive capital flows out of China, and foreign investors stay away from its struggling stock market.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1265 per dollar, 1,293 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan largely steady

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories