Natural gas sale pricing: Proposals presented by Petroleum Div approved by ECC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at the Finance Division Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, representatives from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

The Cabinet Committee approved the summary proposals presented by the Petroleum Division related to natural gas sale pricing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024