Pakistan Print 2024-06-30

Use of ‘abusive’ language: 11 PTI MPAs banned from entering Punjab PA

NNI Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LAHORE: Taking action against the PTI-backed SIC members of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for using abusive language and resorting to hooliganism during the PA session, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan on Saturday banned the entry of 11 MPAs of the opposition in the House.

The MPAs, whose entry was banned, were Zulfiqar Ali, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad, Muhammad Atif, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Ameer, Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar and Asad Abbas. The speaker’s order led to a sit-in by the opposition MPAs at the assembly’s gate. The protesters raised slogans against the Punjab government.

Speaker had promised to protect the prestige and honour of the House after the an uproar witnessed during Friday’s session when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz delivered a speech after approval of next fiscal year’s budget.

Meanwhile, the speaker has also stopped another 15 members from participating in the assembly proceedings besides ordering to withdraw the privileges enjoyed by opposition leader Bhachar, including the official car.

Addressing a press conference, Malik Ahmad promised to maintain decorum in the House, wondering how the business could be conducted amidst the actions of morally depraved people.

Those responsible for damaging the House were sitting in the assembly, he told reporters, adding that abusive language had been used during his presence.

Previously, the protest was limited to noise, but the things had worsened to the use of abusive language and insulting the family members of rivals, Malik said.

“It is neither a public gathering venue nor a container,” he remarked and promised to protect the honour of Punjab Assembly, saying he had taken oath under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The ability to digest the actions of opposition had reached its limit, Malik said and announced formation of an ethics committee which, he explained, would determine the words used by different SIC members, so that an appropriate response could be given.

