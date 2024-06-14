AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Pakistan

Probe into threats, harassment to judge launched

Published 14 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that an investigation had been launched into the alleged threats and harassment to a judge of an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Sargodha.

The court was proceedings with a complaint referred by a special judge alleging that a message was conveyed to him that some authority of ISI wanted to meet him in his chamber.

Earlier, on a court query the police chief said the security measures had been taken around the ATC in wake of serious threats.

The court observed that stopping people from going to the courts sends a wrong message and asked the police chief under what law can lawyers and litigants be prevented from accessing the courts.

The court asked the police official how fundamental rights provided by the Constitution can be usurped. “If excuses are to be made, then the courts should be closed,” the court added.

The court also asked the IGP to find out who wanted to meet the judge and reserved its verdict.

