BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 28, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Tit-for-tat: Pakistan adopts resolution against US call for election probe
- HRCP raises alarm over ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan ahead of Doha talks
- Brokerage houses see inflation rate in Pakistan to go over 12% in June
- Pakistan’s Ismail Industries to set up subsidiary in UAE
- Govt passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan
- PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition
