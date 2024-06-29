AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Jun 29, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2024 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Tit-for-tat: Pakistan adopts resolution against US call for election probe

Read here for details.

  • HRCP raises alarm over ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan ahead of Doha talks

Read here for details.

  • Brokerage houses see inflation rate in Pakistan to go over 12% in June

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Ismail Industries to set up subsidiary in UAE

Read here for details.

  • Govt passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

Read here for details.

  • PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

