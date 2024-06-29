Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Tit-for-tat: Pakistan adopts resolution against US call for election probe

HRCP raises alarm over ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan ahead of Doha talks

Brokerage houses see inflation rate in Pakistan to go over 12% in June

Pakistan’s Ismail Industries to set up subsidiary in UAE

Govt passes tax-laden budget ahead of talks on fresh IMF loan

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

