Tit-for-tat: Pakistan adopts resolution against US call for election probe

In response to a US resolution calling for a probe into Pakistan’s general elections, the National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution condemning the US House of Representatives move, and termed it “contrary to facts” and “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Shaista Pervaiz Malik tabled the resolution, which was approved by a majority amidst vocal protests from the opposition.

It comes a day after Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told the parliament that Pakistan would also pass a resolution in response to the US resolution.

The National Assembly’s resolution voiced regret over US House Resolution 901, which called for a “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities” following concerns about the February 8 elections.

Addressing the NA session, which also approved the Finance Bill 2024-25, MNA Shaista Pervaiz said the US resolution was completely against fact, and interference in “Pakistan’s internal affairs” despite being non-binding.

“It was a sorrowful development that the US resolution rejected the independent exercise of voting rights of millions of Pakistanis in the February 8 nationwide polls,” the resolution read.

Shaista urged the US Congress to play a constructive role in strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations, focusing on mutual interests. She also called on the US Congress to address serious human rights violations in Gaza and Kashmir.

The resolution faced opposition from PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers, who protested by chanting slogans of “Cipher-Cipher” and “Shame-Shame” and tearing copies of the resolution in the House.

Shaista reiterated by accusing the opposition of “encouraging an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty” in light of foreign intervention in the country’s internal matters.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had also questioned the timing of the resolution and said its context “does not align well with the positive dynamics” of the bilateral ties between the two countries.