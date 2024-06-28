AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,275 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,472 Decreased By -106.4 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tit-for-tat: Pakistan adopts resolution against US call for election probe

  • Resolution condemns US representatives' move, terming that contrary to facts and interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs
BR Web Desk Published June 28, 2024 Updated June 28, 2024 09:06pm

In response to a US resolution calling for a probe into Pakistan’s general elections, the National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution condemning the US House of Representatives move, and termed it “contrary to facts” and “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Shaista Pervaiz Malik tabled the resolution, which was approved by a majority amidst vocal protests from the opposition.

It comes a day after Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told the parliament that Pakistan would also pass a resolution in response to the US resolution.

The National Assembly’s resolution voiced regret over US House Resolution 901, which called for a “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities” following concerns about the February 8 elections.

Addressing the NA session, which also approved the Finance Bill 2024-25, MNA Shaista Pervaiz said the US resolution was completely against fact, and interference in “Pakistan’s internal affairs” despite being non-binding.

“It was a sorrowful development that the US resolution rejected the independent exercise of voting rights of millions of Pakistanis in the February 8 nationwide polls,” the resolution read.

Shaista urged the US Congress to play a constructive role in strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations, focusing on mutual interests. She also called on the US Congress to address serious human rights violations in Gaza and Kashmir.

The resolution faced opposition from PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers, who protested by chanting slogans of “Cipher-Cipher” and “Shame-Shame” and tearing copies of the resolution in the House.

Shaista reiterated by accusing the opposition of “encouraging an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty” in light of foreign intervention in the country’s internal matters.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had also questioned the timing of the resolution and said its context “does not align well with the positive dynamics” of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

election results General Election 2024 February 8 polls SIC NA passes resolution United States House of Representatives House Resolution 901

Comments

200 characters

Tit-for-tat: Pakistan adopts resolution against US call for election probe

Brokerage houses see inflation rate in Pakistan to go over 12% in June

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar in final session of FY24

Contempt of court: SC accepts Vawda, Kamal’s apologies

KSE-100 closes nearly flat on last day of FY2023-24

Pakistan’s Ismail Industries to set up subsidiary in UAE

Pakistan’s first Olympic markswoman guns for historic medal

PTCL secures $400mn loan from IFC for Telenor Pakistan acquisition

HRCP raises alarm over ‘gender apartheid’ in Afghanistan ahead of Doha talks

India’s forex reserves rise to $653.71 billion as of June 21

Read more stories