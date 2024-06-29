10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while talking to the media in the Sindh Assembly said that power supply companies, HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric, have been warned not to do load shedding from 10:00pm to 06:00am.

Nasir Shah said that three power companies have been bound to take measures to reduce load shedding and if the load shedding schedule is mandatory, it should be informed to the public in advance.

Treasury, opposition benches assail KE for power outages

The minister said that load shedding should be stopped during hot summer hours, especially in the afternoon. He said a committee has also been formed to prevent theft of electricity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024