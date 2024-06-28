Europe stock markets open on mixed note

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Friday, as investors digested economic data ahead of the first round of French elections this weekend.

London’s FTSE 100 index advanced 0.4 percent to 8,211.59 points after official data showed the UK economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.7-percent expansion in the first quarter, confirming its exit from a short-lived recession.

European stock markets diverge at open

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index fell 0.4 percent to 7,500.28 points but Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.3 percent to 18,267.51.

“European markets have kicked off a somewhat indecisive start to the day,” noted Shore Markets analyst Joshua Mahony.