LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets diverged at the start of trading Thursday following modest gains on Wall Street and losses in Asia.

London’s FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 8,219.99 points.

European shares gain, Aussie jumps, yen teeters near 160

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,614.57 points and Frankfurt’s DAX won 0.2 percent to 18,186.66.