AIRLINK 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 3.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
DGKC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
FCCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HASCOL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
HBL 123.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 136.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
PPL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.31%)
SEARL 57.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
SNGP 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TRG 62.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,324 Increased By 10.8 (0.13%)
BR30 26,584 Increased By 6.1 (0.02%)
KSE100 78,679 Increased By 150.3 (0.19%)
KSE30 25,454 Increased By 20.9 (0.08%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 27, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 28 Jun, 2024 08:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan can be targeted under Azm-e-Istehkam: Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

  • Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $239mn to fall below $9bn

Read here for details.

  • Probe into general election: Pakistan to pass its own resolution in response to US, says Dar

Read here for details.

  • Circular debt: govt approves Rs82bn payment to OGDC

Read here for details.

  • China hails establishment of Special Protection Unit for foreigners in Islamabad

Read here for details.

