Omar Ayub resigns as PTI secretary general

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2024

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Thursday stepped down as the party’s secretary general and chairman of the central finance board.

He made this announcement in a post on X.

“I sent my resignation to the PTI founder and Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on 22nd June,” Ayub stated in a letter addressed to the PTI founder Imran Khan.

Omar Ayub demands Imran Khan’s release before talks with govt

In his letter, posted on X, Ayub thanked Imran Khan for accepting his resignation saying he had sent his resignation to the PTI founder and Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on June 22.

Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, delivered Ayub’s message to the PTI founder during a meeting at Adiala Jail today.

Following instructions from the PTI founder, further changes in the party’s organisational structure are expected in the coming days.

“I wish to thank all members of the PTI family, parliamentarians, and office-holders who have worked tirelessly and courageously for the PTI and its founder,” Ayub added.

Ayub explained his decision by saying as the opposition leader, he was unable to do justice to the role of the party’s secretary general, therefore, the party should appoint another able person to this position.

