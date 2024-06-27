AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Pakistan

China hails establishment of Special Protection Unit for foreigners in Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 05:42pm

China on Thursday appreciated the establishment of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad for the protection of foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, Radio Pakistan reported.

The appreciation came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York.

No compromise on security of Chinese workers in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

During the meeting, the training of law enforcement agencies and the use of modern equipment and technology came under discussion.

The Chinese Interior Minister also expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in the probe of the Dasu incident.

He also lauded the professionalism and expertise of the Pakistani law enforcement agencies in investigating the incident.

PM in China pledges to protect Chinese nationals in Pakistan

It was agreed in the meeting the advisory group of the Chinese Interior Ministry will visit Pakistan soon to provide all possible support and assistance to the local administration for the training and capacity building of the security institutions.

The Chinese Interior Minister invited Mohsin Naqvi to participate in the Global Security Forum scheduled to be held in China in September, which he accepted.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun are in New York to attend the 4th UN COP Conference.

Five-day China visit: PM vows security to investments, individuals

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit to China assured that the government would make no compromise on the security of the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

He made these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group led by Chairman Wu Lei.

The premier said that the government would ensure all possible facilitation of the Chinese investors to further expand the ongoing projects.

