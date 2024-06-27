Probe into general election: Pakistan to pass its own resolution in response to US, says Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan will also pass a resolution in response to the US resolution calling for a probe into the general elections held this year.

Addressing the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said the government has taken notice of the US resolution and the draft resolution prepared by Pakistan will be shared with the opposition and treasury benches.

He called for sovereignty and unity among the treasury and the opposition benches.

Earlier, the United States House of Representatives voted in favour of an impartial investigation into the general elections held this year in February in Pakistan.

A total of 368 US lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution which called for “full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election.”

The resolution condemned “attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights”.

US Congress seeks probe into electoral fraud claims

It also urged the government to uphold democratic and electoral institutions, human rights, and the rule of law. It asked the government to respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, “freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, and speech of the people of Pakistan”.